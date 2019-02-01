BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will be cheering on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Sunday.

“It’s just an opportunity,” Walsh told reporters at a press conference Friday. The mayor has been a Patriots season ticket holder for years.

He plans to wear the same hat and shirt that he wore to New Orleans when the Patriots beat the Rams in 2002 for their first Super Bowl victory.

Walsh said he will be in constant contact with his staff back home and will have a list of flights he could take home early if need be.

“Any time I go away, anywhere, generally my scheduling office is constantly, every day has a list of flights for me, wherever I am, to get home, even when I’m on vacation, in case I have to get home for something.”

“It’s an opportunity that I weighed heavily,” Walsh said. He lightheartedly warned, “fans: behave.”

Walsh has turned down the chance to go in years past. He also said he probably won’t go to another Super Bowl as mayor.