



BOSTON (CBS) – As the clock ticks closer to kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday, a Boston University student is using her own hype videos to get Patriots Nation game ready.

“I consider it a privilege,” Nellie Brennan said. “I was really blessed having a family from Boston.”

Brennan has enough spirit to fill Gillette Stadium. And she’s been this way for as long as she can remember.

“When I was little I used to do push-ups every time the Patriots scored in my little jersey. My whole room is decked out in Patriots stuff. I have a little shrine,” she said.

During the playoffs this season, Brennan was inspired by social media posts from Pats players themselves.

“I always love watching the videos. They get me excited. This year it seemed like a different, special year for the Patriots. I went out and got a camera and I did the best I could,” Brennan explained.

The work of this novice shooter and editor, has now been shared and retweeted thousands of times.

Her video leading up to the AFC championship has more than 35,000 views, and her new video released this week already has already been seen more than 16,000 times. She’d love to get the GOAT’s attention.

“Obviously Tom Brady. I love everything about him. Aside from him as a player I love him as a person. He’s a wonderful person and role model,” Brennan said.

But mostly, this is all for her fellow fans.

“I just want them to feel pure excitement and joy. Show how much the Patriots affect everyone. I really hope it gets people excited for the game,” said Brennan.