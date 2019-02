ATLANTA (CBS) – Boston comedian Lenny Clarke says he has not seen one Rams fan in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. “They don’t even go to home games, they’re not coming down here,” Clarke said outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Clarke joined WBZ’s David Wade and Lisa Hughes and explained why his fur coat is so lucky for the Patriots.

He invited all Patriots fans to come down to Atlanta. “If you’re not here come on down, the tickets they’re giving them away! The LA fans aren’t coming.”