



ATLANTA (CBS) — Everyone’s got different ways to get pumped up for the big game. Julian Edelman’s decided to go the “Growing Pains” route.

The Patriots receiver has in the past shared a mock intro to “Growing Pains” featuring himself and his teammates, but he rolled out a fresh new one just in time for Super Bowl LIII.

The video includes pictures and videos from the younger days of Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, and the McCourty twins.

The video concluded: “Created by Robert Kraft.”

It’s worth noting that the last time Edelman dropped a “Growing Pats” video … the team went on to win the Super Bowl.