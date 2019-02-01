Filed Under:Deer Rescue, Ipswich, Local TV

IPSWICH – One deer is back in the woods Friday after falling through thin ice. Ipswich Police and Fire departments responded to a pond off Damon Avenue to help the stranded deer around 8 a.m.

Firefighters worked to rescue a deer in Ipswich Friday morning (Photo by Coco McCabe/The Local Ne.ws Ipswich)

The deer’s front legs had broken through the ice and were submerged in the water 400 yards offshore, according to the Ipswich Fire Department.

The deer had apparently been out on the ice for several hours.

Firefighters rescued a deer from a pond off Damon Avenue Friday (Photo by Coco McCabe/The Local Ne.ws Ipswich)

Firefighters Peter Niche and Pat Dingle suited up and brought out their equipment and banana boat to rescue the deer.

A deer was released into the wild after it was rescued from a frozen pond Friday (Photo by Coco McCabe/The Local Ne.ws Ipswich)

Although the thin ice broke several times, making the rescue challenging, the deer was pulled from the pond with only a few facial injuries.

The deer was able to be released into the woods after a veterinarian examined it.

