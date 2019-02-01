IPSWICH – One deer is back in the woods Friday after falling through thin ice. Ipswich Police and Fire departments responded to a pond off Damon Avenue to help the stranded deer around 8 a.m.

The deer’s front legs had broken through the ice and were submerged in the water 400 yards offshore, according to the Ipswich Fire Department.

The deer had apparently been out on the ice for several hours.

Firefighters Peter Niche and Pat Dingle suited up and brought out their equipment and banana boat to rescue the deer.

Although the thin ice broke several times, making the rescue challenging, the deer was pulled from the pond with only a few facial injuries.

The deer was able to be released into the woods after a veterinarian examined it.