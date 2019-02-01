  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Anthony Davis, Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving, nba, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — Drama. Drama. And some more drama. That’s what the NBA is providing on a daily basis. And the Boston Celtics are not exempt.

While the Kristaps Porzingis trade on Thursday was a massive one, it’s the Anthony Davis trade request in New Orleans that appears to have upset the smooth sailing that the C’s were once merrily enjoying.

Irving, you’ll remember, told an arena full of excited fans during the preseason that he would indeed be signing a long-term extension at the end of the 2018-19 season. Prior to that, he had not committed to making such a call.

Now a few months later, Irving appears to be wavering. When asked if he’s changed his mind, Irving had a terse response: “Ask me July 1st.”

In another comment, Irving succinctly told reporters that he owes nobody answers at this point in time.

(Tweet from Stefan Bondy)

In slightly more expansive comments, Irving said he’s just trying to make the best decision for himself.

And as for Davis, it appears as though he does not want to play long-term for the Celtics.

And so concludes another saga from “As The NBA Turns.” Until tomorrow.

