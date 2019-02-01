



BOSTON (CBS) — Drama. Drama. And some more drama. That’s what the NBA is providing on a daily basis. And the Boston Celtics are not exempt.

While the Kristaps Porzingis trade on Thursday was a massive one, it’s the Anthony Davis trade request in New Orleans that appears to have upset the smooth sailing that the C’s were once merrily enjoying.

Irving, you’ll remember, told an arena full of excited fans during the preseason that he would indeed be signing a long-term extension at the end of the 2018-19 season. Prior to that, he had not committed to making such a call.

Now a few months later, Irving appears to be wavering. When asked if he’s changed his mind, Irving had a terse response: “Ask me July 1st.”

Kyrie opens the door to speculation on his future: "Ask me, July 1st." — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) February 1, 2019

In another comment, Irving succinctly told reporters that he owes nobody answers at this point in time.

In slightly more expansive comments, Irving said he’s just trying to make the best decision for himself.

“I’ve spent the last 8 years trying to do what everybody else wanted me to do in terms of making my decisions and trying to validate thru the media, thru other personnel, managers and I don’t owe anybody sh*t.” —@KyrieIrving this AM about his future FA decision — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) February 1, 2019

And as for Davis, it appears as though he does not want to play long-term for the Celtics.

Sources @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Boston Celtics aren't a preferred destination long-term for New Orleans star Anthony Davis, and in Davis’ mind, remain a rental option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2019

And so concludes another saga from “As The NBA Turns.” Until tomorrow.