



ATLANTA (CBS) — With the Super Bowl now just two days away, the Patriots are feeling loose and confident.

“This is our sixth practice. We have hit everything,” head coach Bill Belichick told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas. “I think we are ready to go.”

The confidence showed itself in a casual competition after practice involving Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and Josh McDaniels.

From the pool report:

“After the work on the field was done, Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels played a contest to see who could punt or throw the ball closest to the goal line without crossing it. Hoyer was the winner, landing a punt at about the 1-yard line. Belichick stopped to watch, enjoying a light-hearted moment with his assistant coaches and players.”

Clearly, the Patriots aren’t feeling the stress as they head into Super Bowl weekend.