



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a few minutes, so it’s time for another Anthony Davis-Celtics update. And this one is not good for Boston.

According to The Athletic’s Sham Charania, Davis still doesn’t see the Celtics as a long-term destination, just a one-year rental if he’s traded there this summer.

Sources @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Boston Celtics aren't a preferred destination long-term for New Orleans star Anthony Davis, and in Davis’ mind, remain a rental option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2019

Add that on top of Kyrie Irving’s comments Friday morning, taking a step back from his October proclamation to sign long-term with the Celtics and saying they’re at the front of the race, and it just really isn’t a good start to the weekend for Celtics fans. Boston remains confident that they get Irving to sign on the dotted line come July, but they may have to get Davis in green to cement it.

Boston continues to be confident about re-signing Kyrie Irving this summer, per sources. But make no mistake: They understand that adding AD may be the only way to guarantee he stays. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 1, 2019

Danny Ainge will reportedly still make a run at Davis this summer (if he isn’t traded ahead of next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline) without the guarantee that his unibrow will stay in Boston long-term. But with Friday’s news, chances are he won’t be willing to part with prized youngster Jayson Tatum when it comes time to make an offer to New Orleans.

But like the weather in Boston, this can all change in an instant.