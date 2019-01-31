WEATHER ALERT:School Closings, Delays
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Anna Meiler
Filed Under:Ann-Marie Pettiglio, Anna Meiler, Mark Pettiglio, New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII

WATERTOWN (CBS) – The second you step inside the Pettiglio’s home in Watertown you can see they are Patriots super fans.

Mark Pettiglio’s Patriots tattoo. (WBZ-TV)

Mark has a Pats tattoo, Ann-Marie’s nails are painted red and blue and their dog, Pookie, is even wearing a Patriots jersey.

Ann-Marie Pettiglio’s Patriots nails. (WBZ-TV)

Plus, their home is full of memorabilia.

And now this weekend, the couple is heading to their tenth Patriots Super Bowl.

“Oh my God, I am so excited. I haven’t slept in weeks I don’t think. I’m filled with anticipation,” Mark Pettiglio told WBZ-TV.

Mark grew up a passionate Pats fan and Ann-Marie quickly turned into one when they got married. They became season ticket holders six weeks after their wedding.

“I’ve been a fan ever since and it’s been 25 years and I’m enjoying every minute of it,” said Ann-Marie Pettiglio.

It’s not hard to spot the Pettiglios in the stands at Gillette Stadium. They have front row seats with a banner that says “Brady’s Corner.”

(Photo credit: Mark and Ann-Marie Pettiglio)

“Brady’s Corner is the welcome wagon for the visiting team coming on to the field at Gillette Stadium,” said Mark. “We let them know it’s the home of the GOAT and they have no chance of winning.”

Their big presence has earned them selfies with Pat Patriot, members of the Kraft family and Governor Charlie Baker. In two-and-a-half decades they’ve only missed a handful of home games.

“Because of deaths in the family. And they have to be close people. They have to be close,” joked Mark.

The Pettiglios were at Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl win against the Rams in 2002.

“That’s definitely my favorite Super Bowl,” said Ann-Marie.

“I still get goosebumps. I have goosebumps right now,” said Mark.

Mark and Ann-Marie Pettiglio. (WBZ-TV)

Now 17 years later, as the Pats prepare for a rematch, the excitement is the same.

“It’s magical absolutely magical. Three in a row? Who does that? It’s crazy!,” said Mark.

Anna Meiler

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s