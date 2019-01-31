



BOSTON (CBS) – A Maine man is once again hitting the road for the Super Bowl.

Eighty-two-year-old “Super Don” Crisman, of Kennebunk, Maine, left Logan Airport for Atlanta on Thursday morning, having made it to every single Super Bowl thus far.

“Super Bowl I, the stadium was only two-thirds full,” Crisman recalled to WBZ-TV. “It was pretty basic.”

Crisman tells us he’s one of two original members of the “Never Miss A Super Bowl Club” who are still in the club – although the club recently added a member from Detroit who’s also never missed the big game.

Crisman showed us a ticket from Super Bowl I. The price – just $12.

“This year it’s $1,700,” said Crisman. “The NFL’s definition of inflation and the rest of the world is a little different.”

These trips have now turned into a new tradition for Crisman and his daughter Susan.

“Just want to keep the tradition going,” Susan Metevier told WBZ. “Football’s a huge part of it, obviously, but it’s a lot for our family.”

Crisman counts some of their more recent trips among the most stressful and also among the most memorable, being Patriots fans.

“It’s a lot more stressful week,” said Crisman. “I still haven’t gotten over the losses to the Giants in Super Bowls 42 and 46. I still think we should have won those games.”

His favorite Super Bowl memories?

“I have to say Super Bowl 51,” said Crisman. “The overtime victory. Follow that by Malcolm’s miracle in Super Bowl 49.”

Crisman added, “It’s about time we get that sixth trophy.”