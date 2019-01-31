ATLANTA (CBS) — Oh, those McCourty twins.

New England’s Devin and Jason McCourty have spoken all season about how special it is to be playing in the same defensive backfield. This week, leading up to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, they’ve both discussed what an honor it is to head the big game together. They’ll make NFL history as soon as they take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, becoming the first set of twins to play in a Super Bowl as teammates.

They’re identical twins, so usually the best — and sometimes only — way you can tell them apart is when Devin wears his No. 32 jersey and Jason puts on his No. 30. But on Thursday, they pulled a little twin trickeration with reporters in Atlanta, swapping jerseys for their media session.

Those jokesters. It didn’t take long for the media to catch on. When asked about the switch, Devin said the No. 30 jersey fit better.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was fooled though, saying hello to who he thought was Jason. It was Devin, of course.

But throughout the season, their Patriots teammates haven’t had too tough of a time telling the McCourty brothers apart.

“I think Jason is a little skinnier in the face,” said receiver Julian Edelman. “But it’s funny because they’re completely different guys, but completely the same. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Edelman said that Devin “will throw little jokes here and there” while Jason is more serious.

“I think Jason is a nicer guy,” he said with a grin. “I think Dev is sick of playing with me for so long.”

Edelman said that Devin would probably agree with him that Jason is the nicer guy.