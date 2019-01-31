



BOSTON (CBS) — Rest easy, Celtics fans. It sounds like Kyrie Irving still intends to re-up with the Celtics at the end of the season, and even if he doesn’t, he most certainly won’t be heading out West to join LeBron James and the Lakers.

With “rumors” swirling that there is a growing belief in Boston that Irving will back out of his pre-season pledge to sign a max deal with Boston this summer, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach is putting that unrest to bed:

With new rumors swirling about point guard Kyrie Irving’s future in Boston, a league source with ties to the All-Star point guard said Irving has given no indication that he will back down from his October proclamation that he will re-sign with the Celtics at season’s end. The source added that Irving could change his mind before July 1, but added that if he does, it almost certainly would not be to reunite with LeBron James, calling that notion “a joke.”

And, exhale…

Kyrie could change his mind and head elsewhere this summer after he opts out of the final year of his deal. But there is some consolation that it won’t be to the Lakers, Boston’s historic rival.

This week has been a wild one for NBA rumors, starting with Anthony Davis wanting out of New Orleans. The timing of that one wasn’t great for the Celtics, as they can’t participate in those trade talks until this summer, but there is a growing sense that the Pelicans will wait until the offseason to deal the face of their franchise (despite the Lakers’ best efforts to get him now). That’s great news for the Celtics, as is this latest development with Irving.

But as we know, things can get silly real quick in the soap opera that is the NBA. At least for now, Celtics fans can feel a little bit better about Irving sticking around.