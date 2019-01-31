BOSTON (CBS) – High School football players from around Central Massachusetts are teaming up for a fundraiser this weekend. Their goal is to help an Ashland teenager with terminal cancer complete the items on his bucket list.

Eighteen-year-old Jake Silver has osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. Family members say Silver has been given 3-6 months to live.

Silver created a bucket list he wants to check items off of. He’s already been to Celtics games, sat court side and met most of the players on the team.

This weekend, Silver and his family members are heading to the Super Bowl for another item on his list. He hopes to eventually meet Tom Brady and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The MetroWest Daily News reported that 70 football players from Ashland, Holliston, Medway, Mills and Dover-Sherborn are holding a “Fill the Helmet” fundraising drive to give money to the Silvers so they can focus their attention on Jake over the upcoming months.

A GoFundMe page also has helped raise over $100,000 for the trip.

After the Super Bowl, the family will travel to Memphis, Oklahoma City, and several parks including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon.

“Very little of this would have been able to happen if not for all of you,” the family told supporters on the fundraising page.