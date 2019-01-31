BOSTON (CBS) – A recall of infant ibuprofen sold at CVS and Walmart has been expanded.

Last month, the manufacturer, Tris Pharma, Inc. of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, voluntarily recalled three lots of this specific liquid medicine because it could have potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen than listed. That could be especially dangerous for infants and could cause nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or diarrhea. The medication was sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar.

Tris Pharma is now expanding the recall by adding three more lots, which are currently sold at just CVS and Walmart.

The brand sold at Walmart is called Equate.

Check here to see details on all six lots now affected by the recall.

Anyone with questions should call Tris customer service at 732-940-0358.