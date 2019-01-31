



BOSTON (CBS) – For 7-year-old twin brothers in Boston, this Super Bowl combines a love of reading, with a love for twin Patriots. And for DeAndre and Anthony, it’s all about Devin and Jason McCourty.

For Barbara Murphy’s second grade class at the Michael J. Perkins School in South Boston, reading is the best. The class is part of Malcolm Mitchell’s “ReadBowl,” a project the former Patriot started to encourage kids to get into books.

“Students across the nation, 90,000 children in 3,000 classrooms are involved. So it’s very exciting,” says Murphy.

The winning class is announced on Super Bowl Sunday and twin brothers DeAndre and Anthony Rainey are totally on board. “I like to read chapter books,” Anthony told WBZ. “It helps me because I learn a lot and have a lot of fun,” says DeAndre.

The 2nd graders are also big Patriots fans, especially of Patriot twins Devin and Jason McCourty. “We look identical, and they look identical,” Anthony says.

And the young twins also understand that the hard work that brought the McCourtys to the top is what they need to do in school. “It helps me work hard reading, so I can get to other levels of reading,” DeAndre says.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Rainey twins will be rooting for their school, and the McCourtys.

“It’s really nice that they can see the McCourty twins succeeding, and the Rainey twins are succeeding with their reading,” their teacher says.

We asked the kids what they want to be when they grow up. The answer, Patriots.