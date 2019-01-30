FOXBORO (CBS) – If you’re hoping to be in the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday cheering on the Patriots in their fourth Super Bowl in five years, you could still make it happen. That is, if you have at least $3,000 to spare on a ticket.

Representatives from StubHub say that price is actually cheap compared to past years. The cheapest ticket the online ticket company has available is $2,700 before fees. “Average price ticket is around $4,500,” said Jessica Erskine from StubHub. “The most we’ve seen anyone spend is $20,000.”

For StubHub, Super Bowl ticket sales got off to a slower start than usual, but the company says sales have picked up in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. They keep tickets available online – assuming they don’t sell out – up until an hour after kickoff.

One fan you might expect to see at the Super Bowl – but won’t – is former Patriots Fan of the Year Billy Burrows of Billerica. He can’t afford the ticket, and called prices “outrageous.”

He’s been a season ticket holder for 25 years, but has never been to a Super Bowl. “I don’t think anybody in my whole section is going,” he told WBZ. “My whole section. Probably 50, 60 guys. And that’s sad. You know what I mean?”

Representatives at ticket companies say prices are always in the thousands for Super Bowl tickets, and this year is no exception. April Martin at ACE Ticket in Boston speculated that Patriots fans might be planning last minute trips to Atlanta, given its close distance and easy direct flight from New England.

If fans do want to plan last minute trips, both law-enforcement officials and ticket companies warn against trusting tickets from unverified sources. StubHub continues to sell available tickets up until an hour past kick off on Super Bowl Sunday, and is verified by the NFL for resale tickets.