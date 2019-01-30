WEATHER ALERT:Snow Squalls This Evening, Then Frigid Cold
STOUGHTON (CBS) – Members of the Stoughton Police Department teamed up with Cops For Kids With Cancer to provide a gift to a 4-year-old who is battling leukemia.

Michael Caron receives a donation from the Stoughton Police Department. (Image Credit: Stoughton Police)

Michael Caron came to Stoughton Police headquarters with his family for the presentation on Tuesday.

“It is hard to put on a brave face when meeting a family who has gone through so much,” police posted on Facebook. “However, Michael just wouldn’t allow us to feel sad for long. His energy lit a fire in our community room and his smile warmed our hearts on this cold day.”

Members of the Stoughton Police Department with Michael Caron and his family. (Image Credit: Stoughton Police)

The boy’s family was presented with a check to help pay for his medical care. Officers also gave him a hand sewn superhero quilt, a stuffed bear, and a Stoughton Police junior officer badge.

