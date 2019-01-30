BOSTON (CBS) – It was a tricky ride home from work for many Wednesday night. Some fast moving snow squalls caught many drivers off guard. The snow quickly created whiteout conditions in some areas.

“You couldn’t see where the lines were and people were going all over the place so it was kind of scary there for a little bit,” said Scott Douglass.

Many drivers WBZ spoke with at the Newton rest stop off Route 128 had to pull over to be safe. Sadie Palmer was trying to make it home to Mansfield when the storm hit. “You can’t see anything, it’s like giant cotton balls falling at your car like the lights make it worse,” she said.

It was down to one lane on Route 1 through Sharon. Crews were working to remove a tanker truck that went through the guardrail.

A lot of truckers pulled over during the storm to avoid causing any accidents.

“You just have to be real safe and keep moving so nobody gets you from behind,” said trucker Jason Creasy.

As the snow moved out the cold moved Wednesday night. You could quickly feel the drop in temperatures.