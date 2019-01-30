BOSTON (CBS) — Sean Payton did not want to discuss what was said during his conversation with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a Wednesday morning press conference.

While Payton didn’t have anything to say about Goodell, his attire certainly did. Underneath his pullover, the Saints head coach was wearing the famous Goodell clown shirt created by Barstool Sports.

Payton and the Saints are still pretty miffed by the horrendous missed call late in the NFC title game against the Rams that cost them a trip to Super Bowl LIII. Payton had a chat with Goodell in the days following the game, as well as the league executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent and head of officials Al Riveron. What was said during those talks remains a mystery, but chances are they were not very cordial on Payton’s part.

“We understand the frustration that they feel right now,” Goodell said of the Saints and their fans during his Wednesday afternoon press conference in Atlanta. “We certainly want to address that. Whenever officiating is part of any discussion postgame, it’s never a good outcome for us.”

Payton isn’t the first coach to don the turquoise beauty. Following the Patriots Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons two years ago, then-defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wore the shirt as he got off the Patriots team plane when they returned to Boston, much to the chagrin of Goodell.

The only difference this time is Payton had it mostly hidden, exposed just enough so that everyone could pick up on his undershirt. If Goodell ever throws a hissy fit about it toward Payton, the Saints head coach could go the NFL route and deny, deny, deny, tossing out the word “integrity” a handful of times.

Don’t be surprised if the shirt makes a few more appearances in New Orleans throughout the offseason and well into the 2019 season.