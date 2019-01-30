ATLANTA (CBS) — Late in the 2018 season, the Patriots lost receiver Josh Gordon abruptly after the receiver violated the terms of his reinstatement following a suspension for substance abuse. Gordon was promptly suspended indefinitely.

On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked to explain how long such a suspension might be. Goodell said the focus of the league now is more on rehabilitating Gordon off the field than it is on getting the player back on the field.

“Directly, I have not spoken to him since the suspension,” Goodell said. “As you know, he’s in treatment. He’s a young man who’s had a lot of challenges. I have gotten to know him, I understand some of the challenges that he’s had to go through. And he’s working at it. He understands what he has to do. He understands the importance for him. And this is well beyond football; this is his life. And to make sure that he takes care of himself and he understands the importance of getting this issue under control and being able to live a healthy and long life.”

As for the potential of Gordon playing in the NFL again after serving his fifth league-mandated suspension.

“If he can, we’ll evaluate that at the right time, but right now the focus is, ‘What can we do to help Josh get to that place?'” Goodell said.