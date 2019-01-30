ATLANTA (CBS) — Tom Brady said there’s a zero percent chance he retires after Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. It’s well known that he wants to play into his mid-40s, but the question is will he still be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots?

It’s a pretty silly question, given Brady’s GOAT status and the fact he’s still playing at a high level at the age of 41. The Patriots offense wasn’t the force it has been in years past during the regular season, shifting more to a run-first approach, but Brady is still Brady.

And Patriots owner Robert Kraft expects Brady to continue doing his thing in a New England uniform for years to come.

“I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback,” Kraft said Wednesday in Altanta. “Having the head coach that we have and Tom, there is a unique symmetry and chemistry, and it carries over the whole organization. I think we’re very lucky.”

Brady’s cap hit will be $27 million next season, so there’s a good chance the team works out an extension with the quarterback over the offseason. Kraft sounds pretty eager to get that done, even with Brady set to turn 42 next summer.

Brady and Bill Belichick have the Patriots in the Super Bowl for the third straight year and ninth time in their incredible run in New England. Much of the nation is suffering from Patriots fatigue, but Kraft doesn’t seem to mind that the haters are coming out of the woodwork ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

“That’s a high-class problem,” he said with a smile. “I’m actually honored by it.”