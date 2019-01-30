By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

ATLANTA (CBS) — You never know what you’re going to get during Super Bowl week. With the players getting so much face time with the media, there’s only so much football talk to help fill the time.

Sometimes, the conversations veer off course. And sometimes they start talking about being tickled.

That happened Wednesday afternoon at the Patriots’ team hotel, when Rob Gronkowski explained in great detail how much he loves being tickled. He was smiling while discussing it, but he was certainly not joking around.

“Oh. You know, so you put in a lot of dedication to your body and everything, but there’s one thing I love is just getting tickled. Like … you know what I mean?” an excited Gronkowski said. “And if you’re saying you don’t like it, you’re crazy. You know?”

WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton then asked for clarity: Do you like to laugh, or do you like the sensation of it?

This was the question the world needed answered. Gronk obliged.

“The sensation — and it makes you giggle, too,” Gronkowski replied. “You know, all the body work, all the hits we take, all the bruises you get, I mean, I just like being tickled. Ever since second grade I used to be in control. Like everyone would sit all in a line, and we’d all tickle each other’s backs. And there I am, I’m in the front. You know, I’m not tickling anyone, I’m just getting tickles.”

To that, there was no follow-up question, so Gronkowski started asking the questions.

“Yeah, you know. You got tickled before,” he said. “Your back scratch or whatever. It’s the best!”

So there you have it. The record has now been set. Rob Gronkowski: huge fan of being tickled.