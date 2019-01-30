Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury police are asking for your help to find a young woman who went missing from a hospital.
Emily Medina, 24, was last seen at the Tewksbury State Hospital around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say she was living there.
She’s hearing impared, non-verbal, and communicates through a tablet.
Medina was last seen wearing a green jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and sneakers.
Police think she could be in the New Bedford – Fall River area.
Anyone with information should call police at 978-851-7373.