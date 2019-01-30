TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury police are asking for your help to find a young woman who went missing from a hospital.

Emily Medina, 24, was last seen at the Tewksbury State Hospital around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say she was living there.

She’s hearing impared, non-verbal, and communicates through a tablet.

Medina was last seen wearing a green jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and sneakers.

Police think she could be in the New Bedford – Fall River area.

MISSING PERSON-UPDATED PHOTOS: Emily Medina, 24 yrs old, walked away from 365 East St on 01/29 at 3:00PM. She is hearing impaired and was wearing a green jacket (fur hood), black leggings & sneakers. She communicates through a tablet. Please call TPD with any information. pic.twitter.com/NyzXB09DOE — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) January 30, 2019

Anyone with information should call police at 978-851-7373.