MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a woman who was caught on surveillance camera carrying a gas can shortly before a suspicious fire.

Flames broke out just after 9 a.m. at an apartment building on Silver Street. The fire caused damage on the first floor and smoke damage on the second story.

No one was injured or displaced.

Neighbors told firefighters a woman poured some kind of accelerant at the home. A K-9 was called to the area, but it is not yet known exactly what kind of accelerant was used.

Manchester Police detectives found a surveillance photograph taken just before the fire. In the photo, a woman is seen near the home carrying a gas can.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Manchester Police.