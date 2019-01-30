BOSTON (CBS) – A developer has big plans that he believes will give Kenmore Square a completely new look. He hopes to build a hotel and plaza in the heart of the busy Boston neighborhood.

Jeff Korff, the owner of the Citizens Bank building at the intersection of Commonwealth Ave. and Beacon Street, is behind the proposal. On Tuesday he revealed renderings for a new 300-foot tower.

The renderings included one aspect that could significantly change the layout of Kenmore Square. Designers want to create a new street behind the hotel, connecting Comm Ave. and Beacon Street.

They say the street would allow traffic that passes through the Kenmore Square intersection to instead drive around it.

City planner Jeff Speck, hired by Korff to help with designing the hotel, replied to some concerned residents on Twitter on Wednesday. He said there would be no impact on bus or subway stations, and said the building would not block views of the iconic Citgo sign from Brookline.

Speck and Korff believe the design will make Kenmore Square more friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians.

The plans would need to go through several city committees before becoming a reality.