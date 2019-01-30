WEATHER ALERT:Snow Squalls This Evening, Then Frigid Cold
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kenmore Square

BOSTON (CBS) – A developer has big plans that he believes will give Kenmore Square a completely new look. He hopes to build a hotel and plaza in the heart of the busy Boston neighborhood.

Jeff Korff, the owner of the Citizens Bank building at the intersection of Commonwealth Ave. and Beacon Street, is behind the proposal. On Tuesday he revealed renderings for a new 300-foot tower.

Cutting a new street is proposed behind a hotel in Kenmore Square. (Image Credit: Studio Gang)

The renderings included one aspect that could significantly change the layout of Kenmore Square. Designers want to create a new street behind the hotel, connecting Comm Ave. and Beacon Street.

They say the street would allow traffic that passes through the Kenmore Square intersection to instead drive around it.

A rendering showing the hotel’s plaza in Kenmore Square. (Image Credit: Studio Gang)

City planner Jeff Speck, hired by Korff to help with designing the hotel, replied to some concerned residents on Twitter on Wednesday. He said there would be no impact on bus or subway stations, and said the building would not block views of the iconic Citgo sign from Brookline.

Speck and Korff believe the design will make Kenmore Square more friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians.

The plans would need to go through several city committees before becoming a reality.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s