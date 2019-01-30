By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

ATLANTA (CBS) — Nobody in the history of professional football has ever been better at winning than Tom Brady. Nobody has ever won more games in the NFL. Nobody has ever won more playoff games. Nobody has ever won more Super Bowls.

And now, in his 17th season as the starting quarterback of the Patriots, he’ll be playing in his ninth Super Bowl thanks to a pair of clutch drives late in Kansas City last weekend in the AFC Championship Game.

That’s been a feat that has become routine at this point, considering his history. Still, after yet another remarkable performance, Brady was asked Wednesday to explain how he remains so cool and collected during those late game-winning drives.

“I’ve always looked at that as an opportunity,” Brady said. “Because if you’re losing with two minutes left, what’s the worst that could happen? You’re already losing. So it’s kind of a win-win situation. I mean, if you lose, well, we were already losing. If you got a chance to go back and win and make the plays, then that’s what everyone’s gonna be talking about the next day.

“So you figure, you know what, I got a chance to be a hero. I got a chance, this is what sports are made of. This is why everyone wants to take the last shot.”

Brady said the Patriots’ penchant for winning games with well-executed drives late in the fourth quarter is no coincidence. It’s a matter of preparation paying off.

“I think our team has always responded to those situations,” he said. “Whether it was 2001 playing against the Rams … I mean, so many great players making plays in those situations, and it’s carried over for a long time. We put a lot of emphasis on it, I think we practice it multiple times a week, and then when it comes up, that’s your opportunity to go show everyone what mental toughness really looks like. So, just proud of our team and executing at the highest level when it matters the most.”

As for Sunday’s game against the Rams, it would seem as though Brady wouldn’t mind getting the opportunity to lead one more drive to cap off the season.

“These games for one reason or another always come down to defenses I would say getting a little tired at the end,” Brady said. “And typically the offense that has it at the end has been the one that goes down and wins the game.”