WEATHER ALERT:Snow Squalls This Evening, Then Frigid Cold
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
By Gary Brode
Filed Under:Gary Brode, Roxbury

ROXBURY (CBS) — In the middle of a cold and snowy night, 16 people were forced out of their Roxbury home early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 6-family house on Dewey Street after flames broke out around 12:40 a.m.

Flames broke out at the home on Dewey Street shortly after midnight. (WBZ-TV)

Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn says extra crews needed to be called in because it was difficult getting residents evacuated.

Everyone living in the building escaped safely. One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but her daughter told WBZ-TV she’s doing fine.

The fire appeared to start in the back of the building on the third floor and spread. The cause is still under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $500,000 and another $100,000 to a nearby building.

No firefighters were hurt.

Gary Brode

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s