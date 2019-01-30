ROXBURY (CBS) — In the middle of a cold and snowy night, 16 people were forced out of their Roxbury home early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 6-family house on Dewey Street after flames broke out around 12:40 a.m.

Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn says extra crews needed to be called in because it was difficult getting residents evacuated.

Everyone living in the building escaped safely. One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but her daughter told WBZ-TV she’s doing fine.

The fire appeared to start in the back of the building on the third floor and spread. The cause is still under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $500,000 and another $100,000 to a nearby building.

No firefighters were hurt.