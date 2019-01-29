By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

ATLANTA (CBS) — Tony Romo clearly doesn’t love the attention he gets for being a soothsayer of sorts while calling football game. But the quarterback-turned-analyst indulged an eager crowd Tuesday afternoon in advance of Super Bowl LIII.

“I’ll keep playing my novelty act here,” Romo said at a press conference held by CBS, which will broadcast Sunday’s game. “I’m gonna go 28-24, and I think the team who has 24 has the ball at the end and doesn’t score.”

Romo’s broadcast partner, play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, quickly bellowed, “Romostradamus! Out early on Tuesday in the Super Bowl.”

That was a common theme during the press conference, which featured all of CBS’ on-air reporters and analysts, as well as the executive and production team. Romo, though, was the star of the show, as all of the questions from the assembled media were directed at him.

Given his propensity to forecast the future, has Romo considered a job at The Weather Channel?

“Yeah I heard they pay more, so I’m considering it,” he joked.

Any specific plays we should expect to see Sunday?

“I think Tom Brady’s going to throw the ball on one of the early third downs,” he deadpanned.

Any thoughts about Rams defensive coordinator — and former Cowboys head coach — Wade Phillips saying he’d like to hear Romo’s call in his headset so he knows what’s coming?

“Probably not a good idea,” Romo said.

While Romo did downplay his ability to call plays on TV before they happen, he did offer a sincere point to look forward to come Sunday night when the Rams and Patriots finally kick off.

“Coach [Phillips] is fantastic and I think he’s going to have a great plan. And he’s going to have to, because Tom is going to be prepared. I think this is one of the more unique games just from a coaching perspective. You’re going to see real-time adjustment in this football game going on by both sides. And I think that’s one of the more enjoyable aspects of this game. I think by the end of the week you’ll find that this game will start off a certain way and someone will have an advantage, like the Patriots did last week with the Chiefs. And then there will be an adjustment that’ll be made. If you don’t, you probably won’t beat one of these staffs, because their ability to change it up and basically get into the best possible [situation] as the game moves on is really a credit to them and how good they are.”