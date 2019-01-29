BOSTON (CBS) — Dylan Fasano loves the New England Patriots but he has never been to a game. But thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation, that’s about to change this Sunday.

“I’m just really grateful for Make A wish and I’m excited for the Super Bowl,” Dylan told WBZ-TV.

The 17-year-old Mashpee native has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which requires full-time care. He has been in a wheelchair since he was 11-years-old. “It’s been hard but sometimes it’s not so bad, but you have to look at the positives and not the negative.”

When Make A Wish told Dylan he was going to the Super Bowl, the Patriots has not secured their slot in the big game yet. When the Patriots won the AFC Championship, Dylan’s wish got even better.

“It’s really big, I’m excited to go to Atlanta to watch the Patriots hopefully beat the Rams,” he said.

Dylan’s mom Marcy Fasano said, “It is a big deal, and it’s something that, you know, obviously his wish was to go and to have them do that for him, is phenomenal.”

Dylan and his family will head to Atlanta on Thursday. He is one of 16 kids who are able to attend the game through the Make A Wish Foundation.

“He’s going to take a tour of the stadium, he’s going to the big game, and then there are some surprises but one thing the family knows is that they are going to go to the NFL honors this year and walk the red carpet,” said Director of the Wish Program Lauren Cotter.

After a win at the Super Bowl, Dylan hopes the Pats can do one more thing for him. “For them to come visit me here at Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children.”