BOSTON (CBS) – Sam Adams has created a limited release beer called “Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here.” A total of 199 people will have the opportunity to purchase the beer, which comes in a goat-themed can.

The farmhouse double New England IPA will go on sale at an event Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boston Brewery and Tap Room. Each of the first 199 people will be able to purchase one crowler apiece.

There will be live music, food and souvenirs at the event. The beer will also be available on draft until the kegs are kicked.

“We’re behind New England Patriots 100 percent as they head to the big game,” said Sam Adams founder Jim Koch. “The best way we could think to honor the team was to brew a beer for fans that can’t make it to Atlanta and a New England style Double IPA with as much spirit as the players felt like the perfect beer. We haven’t doubted them all season and can’t wait to watch them on Sunday with a beer in hand that honors their hard work.”

Sam Adams says the beer is designed to commemorate “the greatest team of all time and the GOAT himself.”