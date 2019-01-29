WEATHER ALERT:Arctic Chill Follows Snow, Rain
BOSTON (CBS) – Much of the media reports speculating about the future of key members of the New England Patriots centers on Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. But one team captain could be pondering his own future based on comments he made at Super Bowl Opening Night.

NFL Network host Deion Sanders said to Devin McCourty Monday night “I heard you said you may retire if you win it.” McCourty didn’t deny the possibility.

“I don’t know for sure,” McCourty responded. “I do look at it if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don’t know what else I could do that would top that. I’m just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple of days with these guys.”

As for Brady, he said in an interview with ESPN there is “zero” chance he retires after the Super Bowl. Gronkowski was asked about the possibility he walks away following the season.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” he said. “I’m thinking about how to get myself to full-go in the game.”

