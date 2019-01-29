WEATHER ALERT:Arctic Chill Follows Snow, Rain
Filed Under:Danilchuk Auto Body, New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII

BOSTON (CBS) – An East Boston auto body shop is continuing its Super Bowl tradition with another elaborate display supporting the local team.

Last year, Danilchuk Auto Body Shop set up a “funeral” for the Eagles as New England prepared to take on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. The display included a graveyard for the Eagles and Tom Brady wearing a superhero cape.

This time around, the shop has a new setup as the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

An East Boston auto shop continued its Super Bowl traiditon with a Patriots-Rams display. (Image Credit: Danilchuk Auto Body)

Two trucks are set up facing each other. One is decorated with a Patriots logo with Bill Belichick behind the wheel, while the other has the Rams insignia and “LET’S GO RAM HUNTING” written on the side.

A mannequin dressed as Brady is perched in a tree stand above, aiming a bow and arrow at a figure wearing a Jared Goff jersey.

The Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics have all gotten the Danilchuk treatment in recent years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s