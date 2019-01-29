BOSTON (CBS) – An East Boston auto body shop is continuing its Super Bowl tradition with another elaborate display supporting the local team.

Last year, Danilchuk Auto Body Shop set up a “funeral” for the Eagles as New England prepared to take on Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. The display included a graveyard for the Eagles and Tom Brady wearing a superhero cape.

This time around, the shop has a new setup as the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Two trucks are set up facing each other. One is decorated with a Patriots logo with Bill Belichick behind the wheel, while the other has the Rams insignia and “LET’S GO RAM HUNTING” written on the side.

A mannequin dressed as Brady is perched in a tree stand above, aiming a bow and arrow at a figure wearing a Jared Goff jersey.

The Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics have all gotten the Danilchuk treatment in recent years.