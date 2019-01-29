WEATHER ALERT:Arctic Chill Follows Snow, Rain
RANDOLPH (CBS) — An elementary school special education teacher in Randolph is off the job, accused of mistreating students in a classroom.

Investigators will not identify the woman, only describing her as a 33-year-old special needs teacher at the John F. Kennedy Elementary School. They believe she physically abused at least one of her students. The incidents are not believed to be sexual.

The John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Randolph. (WBZ-TV)

The teacher has been suspended. Randolph Police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating.

“Whenever there is an allegation that a teacher violates the trust and responsibility given to them by parents of the children placed in our care, we take this matter very seriously,” Randolph interim Superintendent Thea Stovell said in a letter sent to parents.

