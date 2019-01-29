BOSTON (CBS) – We may not be talking about nor’easters or bombogenesis (yet), but there is plenty of wintry weather on the way in the next 48 hours. Rain and snow tonight, snow squalls on Wednesday and a blast of cold from the Polar Vortex to follow!

Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning – Rain And Snow

A mix of rain and snow will move in between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Let me stress from the get-go this is NOT a big deal. It is really more of a frontal passage than a storm.

Accumulating snowfall will likely be confined to areas outside of Interstate 495, particularly the hills of Worcester County, southern New Hampshire, the Berkshires and up into central and northern New England.

Closer to home, (inside of 495) it will be a rain/snow mix and perhaps some scattered coatings. The whole thing tapers off before dawn on Wednesday.

One thing to keep an eye on during Wednesday morning’s commute – temperatures will be dropping below freezing in all of southern New England. This could lead to some slippery spots/black ice on untreated surfaces.

Wednesday Afternoon Into Evening – Snow Squalls

This has the potential to cause some serious issues. Coming right around the PM commute on Wednesday, a line of snow squalls will push west to east across the area between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Snow squalls are similar to summertime thunderstorms. They are brief but many times intense and can cause visibility to drop to near zero within seconds.

While the squalls may only last 10-20 minutes, they can drop a quick inch or two of snow, making travel treacherous in a hurry.

Wednesday night – Thursday Arctic blast

While the core of the Polar Vortex will pass well to our northwest, heading up into eastern Canada, we will get fringed by a very cold air mass late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Folks in the upper Midwest are getting hit head-on by this blast from the north as we speak.

Temperatures will drop as low as -20 to -40 degrees in the next 24 hours in places like Chicago and Minneapolis with wind chills as low as -60 degrees! Thankfully we will NOT experience anything like that here in New England.

We will dip below zero in many of the suburbs Thursday and Friday morning. Daytime high temperatures on Thursday will likely hover right around record low maximums (12 degrees in Boston). From there, it is a slow but steady climb back to reasonable temperatures – 20s on Friday, 30s on Saturday and 40s (for some) on Sunday.

As we turn the page into February, as of this writing, still no significant snowfall in the forecast. Of course, we all know, there is still plenty of time – but the clock is ticking!

