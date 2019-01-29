BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon is no longer helping the New England offense, but that doesn’t mean the Patriots aren’t helping the troubled receiver.

Gordon is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NFL for violating terms of his reinstatement. According to NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, a source told him that Gordon’s suspension was triggered by diluted drug test samples. That same source told Kyed that the Patriots are paying for Gordon’s treatment at an impatient facility in Gainesville, Florida.

Given that they’re preparing to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, the Patriots did not comment when Kyed asked them about the situation. But the team, NFL and NFL Players Association are all working with Gordon to help him overcome his substance addiction. He’s been suspended by the NFL multiple times for substance abuse, and was forced to sit out the 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons, playing just 11 games for the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2018.

The goal for all parties involved is to get Gordon back to a functioning life, and not just on the football field, with a return to the Patriots still on the table if he is ever reinstated.

New England acquired Gordon from the Browns in September for a 2019 fifth-round pick (the Pats also received a 2019 seventh-round pick in the deal). He played in 11 games for the Patriots and caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.