MALDEN (CBS) – On January 29, 2013 two men walked into Patriot Skateboards on Main Street in Malden and killed the owner, Shawn Clark.

Six years later there are still no arrests in his murder.

Surveillance video from the store shows the men walk into the store just after 12:30 p.m. There was a confrontation and Clark was shot multiple times by one of the men. Both men ran away.

Clark was 39 years old, married and had two young sons. He was a Marine veteran who had served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office continues to look for help from the public.

“Investigators believe the murder of Shawn Clark can be solved and are hopeful that over the passing of these six years someone who knows something may decide to come forward and speak to detectives,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement Tuesday.

“On occasion with other crimes, a citizen has come forward with a small detail which may not appear to have significance to the person but which has opened doors for detectives and sent them along a path that has led to an arrest.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden Police at (781) 397-7171 or Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600.