DUXBURY (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a suspected bullet struck a marked Duxbury Police cruiser.

An officer noticed the damage to the pillar between the driver’s side window and rear passenger window over the weekend. Police say the damage likely occurred when the cruiser was used during the overnight shift Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The officers who used the car during that time did not report anything suspicious.

Police say the damage “appeared to be caused by a high velocity strike from a projectile” and fragments tested by State Police indicated it was likely from a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.