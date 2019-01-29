BOSTON (CBS) — Black Panther is returning to theaters for one week of free screenings to celebrate Black History Month. Participating AMC theaters will show the award-winning movie from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.

Six Massachusetts theaters are involved: Boston Common, Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, Framingham, Methuen, Dartmouth Mall in Dartmouth, and Assembly Row in Somerville.

Each will have two screenings a day, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved online.

Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters. Tickets are free! We will also donate $1.5M to @UNCF to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 28, 2019

Alongside the announcement, Disney Company CEO Robert Iger said they would also be donating $1.5 million to the UNCF “to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”