ATLANTA (CBS) — Haters are gonna hate, but Tom Brady is gonna love.

That’s his motto when it comes to the haters, who have been out in full force when it comes to Brady and the Patriots all season. And that hate has just gotten louder with the Patriots set to play in their 11th Super Bowl in franchise history.

For Brady, Sunday’s clash with the L.A. Rams will be his ninth Super Bowl. Though most agree (or have given up arguing against) that Brady is the GOAT, that doesn’t hush up the haters.

But that’s OK for Brady, who was asked by a young fan how he deals with all those doubters and nay-sayers during Super Bowl Opening Night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“What do we do about the haters? We love ‘em,” said Brady. “We love them back, because we don’t hate back.

“We appreciate it, we love them, and we wish them the best in their life,” added Brady.

Perhaps Brady was just trying to be a good role model for young Camden. But that sentiment held true when Brady was asked about comments made by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who said Brady’s old age has taken its toll on the quarterback.

“Yeah, I don’t have much to add,” Brady said Monday night.

Brady had some fun as well, as Guillermo from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! handed him a custom-made pillow that featured the quarterback’s face, complete with hearts all around him. Brady, of course, signed the pillow.

You just never know what’s going to happen on Opening Night.

Tune in to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams on CBS and WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins Super Bowl Sunday at 11 a.m. with a two-hour edition of Patriots GameDay, with kickoff for the big game set for 6:30 p.m.! After the game, stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!