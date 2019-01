BOSTON (CBS) – Monday marks a tragic anniversary in American history.

The Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 33 years ago on January 28, 1986.

It happened just 73 seconds after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Seven astronauts died, including Christa McAuliffe, the Framingham native and Concord, New Hampshire teacher who was going to become the first teacher in space.

Investigators later determined that a rocket booster failure caused the fuel tank to ignite.