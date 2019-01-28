BOSTON (CBS) – Do you ever smell pizza and suddenly crave a slice? Well, a recent study from the University of South Florida found that the scent of junk food can actually lead you to make healthier choices. It’s the timing that matters.

In a series of experiments, researchers found that when people were exposed to the aromas of the unhealthy foods, like chocolate chip cookies or pizza, for less than two minutes, they were more likely to choose unhealthy foods.

Yet when they were exposed to the aromas of the unhealthy foods for more than two minutes, they were more likely to pick a healthy snack.

The theory is that simply smelling indulgent foods can help satisfy the reward circuitry in your brain which makes you less likely to consume them, so perhaps using cookie-scented air fresheners or scented candles could help you make healthier choices at home.