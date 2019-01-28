ATLANTA (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski didn’t have the monster season we’re all used to seeing out of the tight end. But make no mistake about it; Gronk is having a blast as the Patriots get set to play in Super Bowl LIII.

As Gronkowski and his Patriots teammates took the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Gronk broke out some of his famous dance moves:

DANCING GRONK IS IN THE BUILDING!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UEds4aYLSt — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) January 29, 2019

Yeah, the Patriots don’t have any fun. At all.

Gronkowski is usually dancing his way into the end zone, but he’s never afraid to show off his moves off the field, as we’ve seen over, and over, and over again.

But not everyone was a fan. New England safety Devin McCourty called Monday’s moves “some of the worst dance moves I’ve seen.”

At least his dance flow won’t come into play Sunday afternoon when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. And as for his health, Gronk said he is feeling good with one game left in the season.

“It’s another week with another couple of days, which is always good. Feeling good, practicing hard. just have to go out and compete,” he told NFL Network’s Michael Irvin.

Of course, there had to be questions about Gronkowski’s future. For the second straight year, there are rumblings that Gronk may hang up his cleats following Sunday’s game. The 29-year-old wouldn’t chat about the future, saying his focus was on the biggest game of the season.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” he said. “I’m thinking about how to get myself to full-go in the game.”

But one of Irvin’s last questions about the world of wrestling won’t curb any of the retirement chatter. After saying Stone Cold Steve Austin is the GOAT of wrestling, Gronkowski was asked if he ever came up with his own signature move during his youthful days of wrestling with his brothers.

“I always used the moves I saw; I never made a move of my own,” he said. “I may have to figure that out some day.”

Some day?!? There has been a whole lot of talk about Gronkowski retiring after the Super Bowl for a life in Hollywood or the wrestling ring. That quick throwaway answer won’t do much to dismiss the wrestling rumors.

But then again, after seeing him break out those dance moves again on Monday night, maybe we all should add some kind of dance floor to Gronkowski’s potential careers post-football.