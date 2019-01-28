BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Rams have arrived in Atlanta and will soon spend their week preparing for — and talking about — Super Bowl LIII. Both will try their best not to give their opposition any bulletin board material ahead of Sunday’s big game.

But Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman did not get that memo. Already in the media spotlight for being the guy to deliver the hit on the most egregious no-call of all time, Nickell-Robey is making that light even brighter before squaring off against the Patriots.

In an interview with Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, Robey-Coleman made it clear that he does not like the New England Patriots. He highlighted the “arrogance” of the franchise, starting with head coach Bill Belichick, saying they love to “antagonize” teams when they’re ahead.

Going for it on fourth-and-3 with his team up 17-0? Robey-Colemen doesn’t appreciate those antics out of the Patriots, using some colorful language to explain why.

“[Stuff] (only he didn’t say stuff) like that. Little [stuff] to look down upon a team,” he said. “Little [goober] (he also didn’t say goober) stuff like that. That’s what makes you not like New England.”

Robey-Coleman has been on the losing end against the Patriots plenty of times, thanks to his four-year stint with the Buffalo Bills to begin his NFL career.

“I’ve got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys,” he said. “I naturally hate them. I never liked New England.”

While he doesn’t like them, Robey-Coleman says he does respect the Patriots (though he has a funny way of showing it). He knows that Tom Brady is one dangerous man, but he also hinted that the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback is showing signs of his old age.

“Yes. Yes. Age has definitely taken a toll. For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was,” he said. “Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much. Whatever he was doing—because of his age and all that—he’s not doing as much of that anymore. He’s still doing the same things; he’s just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it’s not the sharpest. But it still gets done.”

The Patriots have taken a more run-heavy approach during the postseason, but they’re still relying on Brady’s right shoulder and his brain to make game-winning plays. Robey-Coleman isn’t wrong to say that Brady isn’t the same as he was four years ago, and he’s certainly not the only person to voice such an opinion. But his Bleacher Report interview provided a lot of bulletin board material for the Patriots, and we haven’t even had Super Bowl Opening Night, which will take place in Atlanta on Monday.

The Patriots have made it a point to take any little slight and turn it into a giant source of motivation. Robey-Coleman gave them a whole slew of material over the weekend, and will likely continue to do so leading up to Super Bowl LIII. If that’s the case, don’t be surprised if Brady makes it a point to target the corner on the NFL’s biggest stage.