BOSTON (CBS) – It’s back…the dreaded and much hyped “Polar Vortex” is once again making headlines. The concern is real for folks in the upper Midwest, the air mass that is descending upon them is literally being displaced right from the North Pole. Thankfully, for us here in New England, we get more of a glancing blow from the Vortex. But, before the cold arrives, we have a little snow in the forecast. Not a major snow storm by any means, the rain and snow Tuesday night combined with the Arctic chill to follow does make for a busy week of weather ahead.

The Storm

I hesitate to call it a storm, it is really more like a juicy cold front…but nonetheless it will cause some disruption early on Wednesday.

The first flakes will actually arrive early on Tuesday…but not directly from the storm, instead from an onshore wind and unstable atmosphere. Starting late tonight, there will be scattered light snow or flurries in the air across eastern MA. This will continue here and there through the day on Tuesday, not expecting more than a coating here or there.

The steadier, heavier precipitation arrives Tuesday night, mainly after 7pm from west to east.

It will come in as mainly snow but change over to rain in most of eastern MA overnight. Then, as it tapers before dawn on Wednesday, it will likely briefly change back to snow.

The precipitation will largely be done by the time of the Wednesday AM commute.

Snow Amounts

A coating to an inch – Immediate South Shore through Boston and up through the North Shore and 128

1”-3” – Northwest section of 495 from Marlboro to Lowell and Haverhill and areas northwest of there through southern New Hampshire and into Northern Worcester County

3”-6” – Berkshires, Monadnock region to Concord N.H.

6”+ Elevated areas in Ski Country, Central and Northern New England

Wind and Cold

Later on Wednesday a cold front will push through with a few more snow showers/squalls and behind it, the Vortex. Again, the harshest of the cold will pass well to our northwest back up into Canada, we will be fringed by the Arctic chill. Temperatures will be similar to that which we experienced back on Martin Luther King Jr day, last week.

Thursday Morning:

Lows between -10 (well northwest) to +10 (well southeast)

Wind chills will range between -5 and -25

Thursday Afternoon:

We will challenge record low high temperatures on Thursday. Boston will be very close to the record low max of 12 degrees. Many areas northwest of Boston will stay in the single digits.

Wind chills will average 0 to -10

Friday & Beyond:

We have another very cold start on Friday but then the recovery begins. Highs in the 20s Friday afternoon, near 30 Saturday afternoon and mid 40s by Sunday.

And what do you know…February is here! Still no major or significant snow in the forecast…yet…