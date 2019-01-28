  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attorney General Maura Healey, OxyContin, Purdue Pharma

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge says more details contained in a lawsuit that accuses the maker of OxyContin of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids must be made public.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders sided Monday with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and media outlets, which argued the full complaint against Purdue Pharma should be released.

(WBZ-TV)

Healey’s lawsuit accuses Purdue Pharma of fueling the opioid crisis by hiding the dangers of the drug from doctors and patients.

Purdue Pharma argued that redacted portions of Healey’s lawsuit should stay secret. The judge said only one paragraph containing medical information can remain redacted.
She said the new version must be made public by noon on Friday.

A Purdue spokesman said it plans to seek a stay of the judge’s ruling, pending appeal.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s