ANDOVER (CBS) – Very few people can say they’ve been to a Super Bowl game, but Mark Feigenbaum of Andover is not your average fan. He’s happy to say he’s been every Super Bowl the Patriots have ever played in.

“These are my Super Bowl tickets for Sunday afternoon,” he smiles as they hang around his neck. Feigenbaum has been a season ticket holder since the 70s. Back then he never thought he would attend this many Super Bowls. “It’s amazing I mean really. The electricity before kickoff is intense. The excitement there’s really nothing like it,” he said.

As far as this game goes, he’s not overly confident but still believes the Pats will pull it off. “The Patriots are smarter than other teams but it’s going to take the brain trust and not turning the ball over,” he said.

Feigenbaum was actually Fan of the Year in 1996 and he’s kept every ticket stub and lanyard from every Super Bowl he’s ever attended.

The biggest change he’s seen over the past few decades is the ticket price. “Price-wise it’s crazy. I paid $75 in 1986 and $1250 in 2016,” he shrugged.

This year he paid $2250 for each ticket.

He’s taking his son with him because he knows it could be his last. “It’s so much fun and great thing to do and how fortunate you are to go. And you think it will never happen again,” he smiled.

That’s what he thought back in 1986.