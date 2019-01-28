  • WBZ TVOn Air

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was receiving medical attention at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Monday the death is considered suspicious. He said the woman died Sunday at the medical center in Lebanon.

An autopsy was scheduled.

MacDonald said there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public.

Further information, including the woman’s name, was not released.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the New Hampshire State Major Crime Unit.

