CHELSEA (CBS) – Fire destroyed a Chelsea restaurant late Sunday night.

Flames started inside the Pollo Campero restaurant on Park Street just before midnight.

A restaurant was destroyed during a fire in Chelsea. (WBZ-TV)

No one was hurt. The restaurant is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters battled the flames from inside the building but then were called out due to safety risks.

“The guys did a great job trying to get in there, trying to find the fire. But it wasn’t worth their lives to put them at risk,” said Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Ulwick.

