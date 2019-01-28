CHELSEA (CBS) — A 60-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car in Chelsea Monday morning. Police said she suffered head injuries but was conscious and alert as she was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

Barbara Hooley identified the victim as her sister Joanne Hooley.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Boatswains Way. According to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, Hooley was traveling the wrong direction and the driver did not see her because of the sun glare.

The driver, a man who has not been identified, stayed on scene.

The damaged motorized wheelchair and car were still on Boatswains Way hours later as police investigated.

The scooter split in two and the driver stayed on scene. Hooley’s sister says she is going to be OK but is very shaken up. @wbz — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 28, 2019

“I’m very surprised by what I’ve seen. [The wheelchair] was split in half like she said. I couldn’t believe that something like this would split in half like that,” said Barbara, who also uses a motorized wheelchair.

She believes her sister was just going up the street to get her morning coffee. This is not the first time Joanne has been hit either, Barbara added.