LYNN (CBS) — Two buildings in Lynn were closed for hours after concerns about a strong petroleum gas smell. Firefighters have been able to confirm there was a leak but said the source remains a mystery.

The buildings, one on Central Avenue and one on Munroe Street, were in the process of reopening Monday afternoon. A hazmat crew initially responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lynn firefighters responded Central Avenue and Munroe Street Sunday nights for reports of a strong gas odor (WBZ-TV)

According to the Lynn Fire Department, it appeared the odor led toward a Speedway gas station nearby. The gas station said none of their leak detectors had gone off and there was no indication of a leak, though.

Oil found in the sewer system confirmed a leak did occur, but investigators later cleared the Speedway as a source.

Firefighters said they may never know what caused the leak.

